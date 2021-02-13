1,101 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 31 residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 32 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,101 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 200 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

15,306 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

25 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,484 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 242 active probable cases and there have been 3,192 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,607. There have been 173,568 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 597 staffed hospital beds with 88 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 71 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 75 1,716 1,614 27 3,143 959 Brazos 1,101 16,607 15,306 200 15,277 3,786 Burleson 578 2157 1,548 31 1,416 463 Grimes 658 3,296 2,579 59 1,596 494 Houston 80 1,503 1,387 36 1,438 793 Lee 426 1,902 1,440 36 1,018 376 Leon 298 1,496 1,162 36 730 308 Madison 205 1,841 1,612 24 564 229 Milam 70 1,284 1,214 36 1,811 1,102 Montgomery 5,308 42,810 20,267 229 40,783 16,882 Robertson 452 1,960 1,476 32 1,194 313 San Jacinto 215 918 679 24 1,480 582 Trinity 75 623 528 20 1,470 443 Walker 378 7,379 7,478 103 3,785 1,385 Waller 154 3,258 3,067 37 2,593 825 Washington 991 3,561 2,490 80 4,187 968

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 59 new cases and 549 active cases on Feb. 1.

Currently, the university has reported 1,946 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 8.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 10, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 278,017 active cases and 2,204,146 recoveries. There have been 5,555,045 total cases reported and 21,714,310 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 40,095 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,794,008 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,035,543 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,597,600 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 331,837 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 12 at 3:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

