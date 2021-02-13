Advertisement

1,101 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 31 residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss and Grace Leis
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 32 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,101 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 200 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

15,306 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

25 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,484 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 242 active probable cases and there have been 3,192 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,607. There have been 173,568 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 597 staffed hospital beds with 88 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 71 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin751,7161,614273,143959
Brazos1,10116,60715,30620015,2773,786
Burleson57821571,548311,416463
Grimes6583,2962,579591,596494
Houston801,5031,387361,438793
Lee4261,9021,440361,018376
Leon2981,4961,16236730308
Madison2051,8411,61224564229
Milam701,2841,214361,8111,102
Montgomery5,30842,81020,26722940,78316,882
Robertson4521,9601,476321,194313
San Jacinto215918679241,480582
Trinity75623528201,470443
Walker3787,3797,4781033,7851,385
Waller1543,2583,067372,593825
Washington9913,5612,490804,187968

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 59 new cases and 549 active cases on Feb. 1.

Currently, the university has reported 1,946 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 8.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 10, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 278,017 active cases and 2,204,146 recoveries. There have been 5,555,045 total cases reported and 21,714,310 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 40,095 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,794,008 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,035,543 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,597,600 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 331,837 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 12 at 3:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

