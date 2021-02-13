Advertisement

2021 Chilifest Music Festival canceled because of COVID-19 safety concerns

Organizers hope to be able to host a fundraising event in the fall.
(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest organizers have decided to cancel this year’s music festival because of coronavirus concerns. The music festival and charity fundraiser is typically held in April.

Gage Lowe, Chilifest president, told News 3′s Karla Castillo that it’s unfortunate they won’t be able to raise money for local nonprofits, but health and safety are their priority.

Lowe said they had hoped to be able to host the spring event, but with the continued high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, they decided to cancel the music festival. He said they’re currently exploring other opportunities to raise money for nonprofits, including possibly hosting a smaller-scale event in the fall.

In a letter to Chilifest supporters, the team said, “In the midst of planning a memorable event, in hopes of making up for last year, we were faced with an increasing number of roadblocks due to the pandemic. Though we have been looking forward to gathering together to celebrate this Aggieland tradition, we acknowledge that it is not possible to do so safely at this time.”

The team also said mentioned a fall fundraiser in that letter. They said they’ll release more information as soon as possible about the concert and fundraiser in College Station.

Chilifest 2020 was also canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said the health and safety of those attending was their highest priority.

“We value all of the support from our fans, sponsors, and vendors. We are sympathetic to those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and will work toward a Chilifest Music Festival in the spring of 2022.”

The Chilifest Team said in a letter to supporters

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until...
Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
JJ Watt leaving Houston Texans after 10 years
Local school districts closing for winter weather

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot