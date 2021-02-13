2021 Chilifest Music Festival canceled because of COVID-19 safety concerns

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest organizers have decided to cancel this year’s music festival because of coronavirus concerns. The music festival and charity fundraiser is typically held in April.

Gage Lowe, Chilifest president, told News 3′s Karla Castillo that it’s unfortunate they won’t be able to raise money for local nonprofits, but health and safety are their priority.

Lowe said they had hoped to be able to host the spring event, but with the continued high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, they decided to cancel the music festival. He said they’re currently exploring other opportunities to raise money for nonprofits, including possibly hosting a smaller-scale event in the fall.

In a letter to Chilifest supporters, the team said, “In the midst of planning a memorable event, in hopes of making up for last year, we were faced with an increasing number of roadblocks due to the pandemic. Though we have been looking forward to gathering together to celebrate this Aggieland tradition, we acknowledge that it is not possible to do so safely at this time.”

The team also said mentioned a fall fundraiser in that letter. They said they’ll release more information as soon as possible about the concert and fundraiser in College Station.

Chilifest 2020 was also canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said the health and safety of those attending was their highest priority.

“We value all of the support from our fans, sponsors, and vendors. We are sympathetic to those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and will work toward a Chilifest Music Festival in the spring of 2022.”

