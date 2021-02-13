Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Brie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brie is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 12, 2021. The employees at Aggieland Humane Society say they’re not sure how old Brie is because she came in as a stray. But they know the cutie is an adult cat and would make a great companion pet.

“When she came in we were kind of worried that she was going to be a little mean, a little angry. It took her a little while to warm up to us and now she is just as sweet as she can be. She just melts in your hands,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She doesn’t like the cold weather, so she is spending most of her days sleeping, but she would make a great companion pet for anyone.”

You can adopt sweet Brie by filling out her adoption form online or at the shelter during their regular business hours. To check out other adorable, adoptable pets visit Aggieland Humane’s website. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.