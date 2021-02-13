Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Brie

“She is just as sweet as she can be. She just melts in your hands.”
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brie is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 12, 2021. The employees at Aggieland Humane Society say they’re not sure how old Brie is because she came in as a stray. But they know the cutie is an adult cat and would make a great companion pet.

“When she came in we were kind of worried that she was going to be a little mean, a little angry. It took her a little while to warm up to us and now she is just as sweet as she can be. She just melts in your hands,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She doesn’t like the cold weather, so she is spending most of her days sleeping, but she would make a great companion pet for anyone.”

You can adopt sweet Brie by filling out her adoption form online or at the shelter during their regular business hours. To check out other adorable, adoptable pets visit Aggieland Humane’s website. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until...
Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
JJ Watt leaving Houston Texans after 10 years
Local school districts closing for winter weather

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot