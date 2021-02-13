Advertisement

All Bryan, College Station H-E-B stores moving to modified hours

The change in hours begins Sunday, Feb 14.
(KGNS)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan/College Station area H-E-B stores will be switching to modified hours starting on Sunday ahead of winter weather coming to the area.

Rich White, Store Manager at the Tejas Center H-E-B, said all H-E-B stores in B/CS will have modified hours for three days, starting on Sunday.

The stores will operate as follows:

  • Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

