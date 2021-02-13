Bearkats topple Central Arkansas 69-61

HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston women’s basketball team opened up a close game in the third quarter to pull away for a 69-61 victory over Central Arkansas Saturday.

Senior Courtney Cleveland scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Bearkats (10-6 overall, 6-4 in SLC). Juniors Amber Leggett and Jolicia Williams each added 16 points, while senior Faith Cook chipped in 10.

Sam Houston never trailed in the fourth quarter. The closest the Sugar Bears (7-11, 5-5) got in the final 10 minutes was within three points, but Cleveland scored consecutive baskets to push the lead back to seven at 65-58 with just under three minutes remaining in the game.

The Bearkats opened the second half with a 10-3 run to go up 43-37 at the 6:16 mark. Leggett accounted for seven of the 10 points and Williams had the other three.

Sam Houston led by as many as 11 twice in the third quarter. Cleveland knocked down a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to go in the period to make it 55-44.

The Sugar Bears led by as many as nine in the second quarter at 26-17. The multiple-possession advantage didn’t last for long.

Sam Houston rallied back and used a 14-2 run to go up 31-28 on back-to-back layups by Cleveland and Leggett. UCA was able to go back up three, but Williams scored on a layup in the closing seconds of the half to cut the lead to 34-33 at the break.

The Bearkats fell behind 6-1 in the opening minutes, but turned things around offensively. Leggett hit a pair of free throws and a jumper followed by a basket from Kaylee Jefferson to tie the game at 8-8.

The first quarter went back and forth from there until the Sugar Bears went on a 5-0 run to retake the lead. Cook was able to hit a pair of free throws in the final second to cut the lead 19-16 at the end of the first.