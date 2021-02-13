Advertisement

Brazos Center vaccination hub reschedules all appointments for Friday the 19th

All 3,000 does are still planned on being distributed
By Mekena Rodriguez and Grace Leis
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County vaccination task force leader, Jim Stewart, announced that all appointments will be moved to Friday, Feb 19. They plan on distributing all 3,000 doses of the vaccine on Friday.

The appointments were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

“The safety of our constituents is at the forefront of our minds and we’re going to ensure that we’re not going to put them in harm’s way by bringing them out to get the vaccine,” said Stewart.

Tents and heaters have been rented for volunteers throughout the parking lot and as patients approach the entryway of the Brazos Center.

“If we can get them in, we’re going to continue with our pace,” said Stewart.

As supplies are still limited by the state, Stewart is asking those that did not receive their first dose at the Brazos Center to return to the location they originally were vaccinated at.

“The way the doses flow out there’s the first dose, a number we get of that and there’s a matching number we get of the second dose. If you decide you don’t want to go back to the location you received the first dose at and instead come to Brazos County, we don’t really have that second dose in our inventory to give to you,” said Stewart.

Stewart says each week of the Brazos Center vaccination hub they continue to make improvements. He says they hope to launch the call center to register for the hub starting Monday.

“This is for those folks that either don’t have an email address, don’t have internet access, or don’t know how it works they’ll dial 211 and be directed to some that will help them get registered,” said Stewart.

Registration can still be done online through St. Joseph Health by clicking here.

