Advertisement

Brazos County’s Precinct 3 Chief Deputy in stable but critical condition after rollover crash

BPD’s initial investigation found Chief Deputy Lively’s vehicle went over ice near an overpass causing the crash.
(kwch)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chief Deputy Calder Lively of Brazos County’s Precinct 3 is in stable but critical condition after sustaining severe injuries after his vehicle rolled over Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 13, at the 7000 block of SH 21 West, Chief Deputy Calder Lively car was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident, according to authorities.

Officials say during the accident, Chief Deputy Lively sustained severe injuries.

Bryan Police Department responded to the accident and their initial investigation found Chief Deputy Lively’s vehicle went over ice near an overpass, which caused the vehicle to slide and hit a barricade. Police say after hitting the barricade, the car then flipped over the barricade and came to a stop on its roof.

Chief Deputy Lively was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Hospital, Bryan and is currently stable but in critical condition, according to authorities.

Chief Deputy Lively was not on duty at the time of the accident and was operating his personal vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Brazos Valley through Monday evening.
WINTER STORM WARNING issued for ahead of ice, snow, & travel concerns
Highway 6 crash
Icy weather causes accidents, road closures in Brazos County
Local school districts closing for winter weather
All Bryan, College Station H-E-B stores moving to modified hours
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued ahead of two weekend winter storms.
Winter Storm Watch & Warnings issued for the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot