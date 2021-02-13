Brazos County’s Precinct 3 Chief Deputy in stable but critical condition after rollover crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chief Deputy Calder Lively of Brazos County’s Precinct 3 is in stable but critical condition after sustaining severe injuries after his vehicle rolled over Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 13, at the 7000 block of SH 21 West, Chief Deputy Calder Lively car was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident, according to authorities.

Officials say during the accident, Chief Deputy Lively sustained severe injuries.

Bryan Police Department responded to the accident and their initial investigation found Chief Deputy Lively’s vehicle went over ice near an overpass, which caused the vehicle to slide and hit a barricade. Police say after hitting the barricade, the car then flipped over the barricade and came to a stop on its roof.

Chief Deputy Lively was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Hospital, Bryan and is currently stable but in critical condition, according to authorities.

Chief Deputy Lively was not on duty at the time of the accident and was operating his personal vehicle.

