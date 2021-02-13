Icy weather causes accidents, road closures in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - First responders across Brazos County are beginning to get reports of weather-related accidents.

The College Station Police Department is on the scene of multiple accidents on SH6 in the areas of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the Texas Motor Speedway.

Highway 6 from Millican to William D. Fitch Parkway is reportedly closed.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: We're working numerous accidents between Texas World Speedway and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. All Traffic is being diverted northbound to the feeder road. Avoid the area and use caution while driving. Thank you for your patience. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 13, 2021

There are also reports of accidents near Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway S.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: We're working numerous accidents on SH 6. Avoid the area. Thank you for your patience. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 13, 2021

DriveTexas.org, the online road condition map operated by the Texas Department of Transportation, shows some roads across the Brazos Valley getting covered with ice.

Please avoid these areas if you can. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

