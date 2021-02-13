Advertisement

Icy weather causes accidents, road closures in Brazos County

Highway 6 crash
Highway 6 crash(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - First responders across Brazos County are beginning to get reports of weather-related accidents.

The College Station Police Department is on the scene of multiple accidents on SH6 in the areas of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the Texas Motor Speedway.

Highway 6 from Millican to William D. Fitch Parkway is reportedly closed.

There are also reports of accidents near Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway S.

DriveTexas.org, the online road condition map operated by the Texas Department of Transportation, shows some roads across the Brazos Valley getting covered with ice.

Please avoid these areas if you can. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

