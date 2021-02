FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night Franklin wrapped up their regular season with a game against Crockett.

With seconds left, Devyn Hidrogo threw up a shot and Bryson Washington was there for the put back at the buzzer to lift Franklin over Crockett 52-51.

The Lions finish the regular season undefeated in district play.

