Franklin’s season ends in first round match up with Rogers

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, the Franklin girls basketball team had a first round playoff match up with Rogers in Hearne. The Lions fell in a close one 42-40.

Franklin went into the second quarter down 10, but erased that deficit. Kaylin Ortner put the Lions ahead 21-20 going into the half.

Jacelyn Chervnka came up big Rogers. With under two minutes to play Chervnka gave Rogers hit what would be the game winner.

Franklin ends their season with a 10-5 record.

