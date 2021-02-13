Local organizations urge caution when using space heaters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, roughly 80% of house fires involve stationary or portable space heaters. They also say more than 40% of these fires occurred during the winter season.

Local organizations are reminding people to be careful as the Brazos Valley prepares for frigid temperatures that are expected to plunge into the single digits next week.

Heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in U.S. homes. Nearly half (48%) of all home heating fires occurred in... Posted by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A.J. Renold, Executive Director of the Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross, says they want people to think twice before using inappropriate methods to heat a home.

“We see home fires in the middle of the night on a cold night. People lose everything and it’s devastating,” said Renold. “We see people using their ovens sometimes.”

The College Station Fire Department is also urging people to use caution when using space heaters, saying the heater’s location is key.

“How close you’re putting that space heater to other objects,” said Captain Stuart Marrs with the College Station Fire Department. “How close it is to furniture, how close it is to anything combustible, bed sheets, curtains, and things like that.”

Marrs says space heaters can burn more than property. They can also cause bodily harm.

“What’s near it is going to warm up as well. That’s when we see some burns from space heaters,” said Marrs. “Maybe it’s too close to the chair leg of that chair you’re sitting in. It heats that metal chair leg and then you end up brushing your skin against it and can burn you.”

Renold suggests people use safer alternative methods to stay warm when you’re without heat, like extra layers of clothing or blankets. She also suggests making sure your home is properly insulated. Renold says something as simple as a towel can make a big difference.

“We’re going to see record lows in the Brazos Valley and we really want people to think about what it means to be prepared for such low temperatures, especially for an extended period of time,” said Renold. “Making sure you have your home well insulated. There are a lot of things you can do to insulate your home, even by placing towels near doorways and covering up any holes and cracks that could allow cold air to come in.”

Both the College Station Fire Department and the American Red Cross say they’re prepared for the winter weather and will be ready to assist residents should the need arise.

College Station Fire Department Heating Safety worksheet. (KBTX)

