SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Snook hosted Mumford on Saturday morning to close out the regular season.

Mumford came out on top with the 64-47 victory.

Snook’s season ends with a 10-4 record.

Mumford is 21-6 and a two seed out of of 2A District 26.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.