No. 24 Texas A&M Defeats Utah 7-0 on a Frigid Friday Evening

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 24 Texas A&M women’s tennis team dominated the Utah Utes on an ice-cold Friday evening matchup, as the Aggies recorded a 7-0 victory at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. With the win, A&M climbs to 7-2, while Utah experienced its first defeat of the season, dropping to 3-1.

With an icy blast hitting the Bryan-College Station area overnight, the Texas A&M and Utah programs elected to play their scheduled match on the grandstand side of the Mitchell Tennis Center to help lessen the effect of wind gusts. The match was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. but was moved up to 3 p.m. in the interest of avoiding the worst of the winter weather.

As usual, the dual match began in doubles play, with Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid earning an authoritative 6-0 victory on court three against Jasmine Rich and Anastasia Goncharova. A&M clinched the doubles point for the sixth time this season following an excellent 6-3 performance from the No. 39 pairing of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, defeating Utah’s Anya Lamoreaux and Lindsay Hung. The match between A&M’s duo of Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding against Madeline Lamoreaux and Emily Dush remained unfinished after the doubles point was secured.

Transitioning to singles play, McQuaid roared out of the gates with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Rich, followed by a 6-1, 6-3 win from Katya Townsend against Goncharova to put the Aggies ahead 3-0. The Maroon & White called on No. 64 Makarova to clinch the team’s seventh victory of the season, as she posted a 6-2, 6-3 result against Hung on court two. Faa-Hviding added another singles victory on court four, defeating Dush 7-5, 6-2, while Anzo made the team’s lead 6-0 after winning 7-5, 6-1 against Anya Lamoreaux on court five. Goldsmith concluded Friday afternoon’s action with an impressive 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 come-from-behind victory against Madeline Lamoreaux at the No. 1 singles line.

In the last two matchups with the Utes, the Maroon & White have not surrendered a single point, winning 4-0 in the 2019 season followed by Friday’s 7-0 result. The Aggies went an unblemished 6-0 in the singles competition for the fourth time this year and the first time against an opponent from a power-five conference. Following her win at the No. 2 singles line, Makarova’s overall singles record improves to 12-5, currently the best mark on the Texas A&M roster.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On how the team performed today in the cold weather…

“The team performed really well today. This is about as tough as the conditions you’re going to find. The temperatures were low, it was a little bit windy out there and there was even some slight precipitation at times. One of the big challenges for the girls was just to show how tough you are, and they couldn’t have done a better job with that. I think the quality of play was as high as it could be, considering the weather. It was a great response by the group and a great bounce back from last week with the Baylor match.”

On getting a 7-0 win over a Pac-12 opponent…

“Beating any team 7-0 makes you feel good about where your team is. You’ve been able to beat a good Pac-12 team that decisively; it really speaks to the level of our team.”

On Jayci Goldsmith’s performance today…

“It was a great comeback by Jayci [Goldsmith] after losing that first set and she was off to a little bit of a slow start. The other girl was yelling and screaming and bringing a lot of high energy. I give credit to the Utah girl. It was an excellent comeback by Jayci. One of the messages after the Baylor match last week was when we’re a set down, we have to find plan B and find ways to get ourselves in the tennis match. I thought that was a great job by Jayci to bounce back and figure things out.”

Junior Jayci Goldsmith

On how her and Tatiana Makarova performed in doubles play…

“Tatiana [Makarova] and I had a really good start, and we were super fired up in the beginning. We had a little spot where we missed on a few errors and got a little tight, but we recouped and finished really well.”

On battling back in singles after being down a set…

“In my singles, I got down 0-3 and then my coach [Jordan Szabo] told me to just trust my shots and I started playing so much better. I just started to trust my game and hit the ball more. I regained my confidence and then I started playing better. I ended up finishing strong and winning the next two sets.”

On the team’s response to the cold temperatures…

“I think we did a really good job. We normally don’t play in temperatures below freezing, so I thought we did a good job just being positive about it and not letting it get to our head and affect us mentally.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M 7, Utah 0

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Madeline Lamoreaux (UTAH) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

2. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Lindsay Hung (UTAH) 6-2, 6-3

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Anastasia Goncharova (UTAH) 6-1, 6-3

4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Emily Dush (UTAH) 7-5, 6-2

5. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Anya Lamoreaux (UTAH) 7-5, 6-1

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Jasmine Rich (UTAH) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles Competition

1. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Madeline Lamoreaux / Emily Dush (UTAH) 4-5, unfinished

2. #39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Anya Lamoreaux / Lindsay Hung (UTAH) 6-3

3. Jessica Anzo / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Jasmine Rich / Anastasia Goncharova (UTAH) 6-0

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (6,3,2,4,5,1)

POSTMATCH NOTES

TEAM NOTES

· With the win, No. 24 Texas A&M climbs to 7-2 on the season, with a 6-2 record at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

· Utah drops its first match of the 2021 campaign, falling to 3-1 overall this year.

· In the Mark Weaver era at A&M, the Aggies remain undefeated against Utah, winning their second match in the last three seasons.

· In the last two matchups with the Utes, the Maroon & White have not surrendered a single point, winning 4-0 in 2019 followed by Friday’s 7-0 result.

· The Aggies went an unblemished 6-0 in the singles competition for the fourth time this season and the first time against an opponent from a power-five conference.

· A&M clinched the doubles point for the sixth time this season following a 2-0 performance at the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles lines.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Jayci Goldsmith saw her individual record improve to 8-3 with a 6-2 start in dual matches. Her win alongside Tatiana Makarova in doubles saw the team’s record rise to 9-3 this year.

· Tatiana Makarova excelled in the cold weather on Friday, winning her 12th singles match of the season to cement her record at 12-5, the best overall singles mark on the team. She rises to 9-3 in doubles alongside Jayci Goldsmith and holds a 15-3 doubles record as an individual.

· Dorthea Faa-Hviding earned another straight set victory in singles play, with her overall record improving to 7-1 with an unblemished 6-0 start in dual matches.

· Jessica Anzo won in both the singles and doubles competition on Friday, improving to 9-4 in overall singles with a 4-1 dual match record. Her doubles win with Riley McQuaid was the team’s sixth of the season, while her doubles record as an individual improves to 14-4.

· Riley McQuaid defeated her 10th singles opponent of the season, pushing her overall singles record to 10-5 with a 5-1 start to the dual match season. She rises to 12-3 overall in doubles with a 6-1 record when paired with Jessica Anzo.

· Katya Townsend sees her overall singles record improve to 11-5 after her win at the No. 3 line and ranks second on the team in singles victories behind Tatiana Makarova.

· Mark Weaver is now 96-49 in dual matches since assuming the head coaching position at Texas A&M in the 2015-16 campaign.

