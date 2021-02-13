No. 5 Aggies Fall to No. 1 Auburn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 1 Auburn, 14-6, Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

In Horsemanship, freshman Ella Patek scored a season-high 77 to defeat Auburn’s Madison Parduhn’s 72.5. In Fences, sophomore Kaitlyn Lovingfoss tallied an 84, marking her highest score this season, to topple McKayla Langmeier’s 83.

Sophomore Ariana Gray scored the lone point in Reining with a career-high 74.5 to knock off Terri-June Granger’s 0. Gray’s performance marks the highest score by an Aggie in Reining this season.

In Flat, sophomore Kaitlyn Lovingfoss triumphed over Lindsey Klein, 66-52, before senior Rhian Murphy put up a 76.5 to edge out Emma Kurtz’s 75. Senior Mali Selman closed out the event with a 69 to better Ava Stearn’s 68 to give the Flat squad a 3-2 victory.

The Aggies travel to take on South Carolina on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. (CT) inside One Wood Farm.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Tana McKay

On today’s meet…

“Overall, there were some really consistent rides. There really were not a lot of major mistakes and those are the things that you are going to have to go back and work on. So as far as things to go back to the drawing board and work on, there were some solid rides. When you’re dealing with animals, it can go your way or it could not go your way. We want to walk out of that arena and say, you know what, we had smart rides and we did everything we could and you could only leave it up to the judge. I felt like we had a lot of those rides, so it’s not broken, we’ve got a lot to fix, but we just need to work on some consistency. It was overall good performances.”