No. 6 Texas A&M Prepares for SEC Clash Against No. 16 Tennessee

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 6 Texas A&M looks to extend its six-game winning streak when it hosts No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 14 in Reed Arena at 2 p.m.

Sunday afternoon’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on ESPN, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

The 12th Man is encouraged to wear pink to the game, as the Aggies will be playing in their Play4Kay game. The vision of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is to be the premier non-profit organization dedicated to supporting innovative ways of fighting ALL cancers affecting women and providing support through giving strength, courage, and hope. Next Thursday, the Aggies will have their BTHO Breast Cancer game versus Mizzou at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Texas A&M (18-1, 9-1 SEC) defeated the then-No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks 69-67 in a down to the wire contest. Jordan Nixon hit a game-winner against Arkansas for the second time this season with 8.4 seconds remaining. Kayla Wells led A&M with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Aggies are 7-0 versus ranked opponents this season.

Tennessee (12-4, 6-2 SEC) had a three-game winning streak snapped against Kentucky, 71-56. Rae Burrell leads the team in scoring 17.2 points per contest. Rennia Davis, who did not play against the Wildcats, is second on the squad with 14.5 points per game.

The Lady Volunteers are second in the league in rebounding margin at +14.2 per game. A&M is third in the conference with a +8.8 rebound differential. The Aggies are 15-0 when they win the battle on the boards.

This will be the 15th meeting between the two programs. Tennessee leads the series 8-6, but A&M is on a two-game winning streak against the Lady Volunteers and own a 3-1 series edge at Reed Arena.

