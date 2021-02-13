Advertisement

No. 6 Texas A&M Prepares for SEC Clash Against No. 16 Tennessee

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 6 Texas A&M looks to extend its six-game winning streak when it hosts No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 14 in Reed Arena at 2 p.m.

Sunday afternoon’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on ESPN, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

The 12th Man is encouraged to wear pink to the game, as the Aggies will be playing in their Play4Kay game. The vision of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is to be the premier non-profit organization dedicated to supporting innovative ways of fighting ALL cancers affecting women and providing support through giving strength, courage, and hope. Next Thursday, the Aggies will have their BTHO Breast Cancer game versus Mizzou at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Texas A&M (18-1, 9-1 SEC) defeated the then-No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks 69-67 in a down to the wire contest. Jordan Nixon hit a game-winner against Arkansas for the second time this season with 8.4 seconds remaining. Kayla Wells led A&M with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Aggies are 7-0 versus ranked opponents this season.

Tennessee (12-4, 6-2 SEC) had a three-game winning streak snapped against Kentucky, 71-56. Rae Burrell leads the team in scoring 17.2 points per contest. Rennia Davis, who did not play against the Wildcats, is second on the squad with 14.5 points per game.

The Lady Volunteers are second in the league in rebounding margin at +14.2 per game. A&M is third in the conference with a +8.8 rebound differential. The Aggies are 15-0 when they win the battle on the boards.

This will be the 15th meeting between the two programs. Tennessee leads the series 8-6, but A&M is on a two-game winning streak against the Lady Volunteers and own a 3-1 series edge at Reed Arena.

Tickets to the game are available for purchase online by clicking here, as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Most Read

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Brazos Valley through Monday evening.
WINTER STORM WARNING issued for ahead of ice, snow, & travel concerns
Highway 6 crash
Icy weather causes accidents, road closures in Brazos County
Local school districts closing for winter weather
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued ahead of two weekend winter storms.
Winter Storm Watch & Warnings issued for the Brazos Valley
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
JJ Watt leaving Houston Texans after 10 years

Latest News

Franklin boys basketball.
Franklin boys basketball beats Crockett at the buzzer
Franklin girl's basketball
Franklin’s season ends in first round match up with Rogers
Acquah, Deadmon Claim Event Titles on Day One of Tyson Invitational
Franklin’s season ends in first round match up with Rogers
Franklin’s season ends in first round match up with Rogers