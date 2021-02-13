Advertisement

Rudder moving on to area round of Class 5A playoffs

By John Wilson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder girls basketball team beat Montgomery Lake Creek 45-44 Friday night at Rattler Gym in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game. The Lady Rangers are now 20-5 on the season. Lake Creek finished the season with a 16-11 record.

Asani McGee led Rudder in scoring with 17 points. Taliyah led Lake Creek with 19 points.

Rudder will face Pflugerville Hendrickson in the area round of the playoffs. The date and location of that game have not been announced.

