Volleyball Announces Date for Annual Dig Pink Match

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team has teamed up with The Side-Out Foundation’s 2020-21 Dig Pink Movement.

The Dig Pink Movement helps support the stage IV breast cancer community. All proceeds will go to the Side-Out Foundation.

“Breast cancer is something that has impacted or touched the majority of us,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “It means so much, especially now, because fighting this battle or any battle is something we all need to do together.”

The Aggies’ Dig Pink match is set for Friday, March 5 against Alabama in Reed Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and admission is free. The team has set a goal to raise $1,000 by this match. Please visit 12thman.com/DigPink to donate today.

We encourage fans to wear pink in support of the cause.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

