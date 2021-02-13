WATCH LIVE: PinPoint Weather team gives update on winter storm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Watch live as Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley gives an update on the Winter Storm Warning and what we can expect over the next week.

Saturday Morning WINTER STORM WARNING Patchy ice has already caused multiple accidents on area bridges and overpasses. Another round of freezing rain & sleet is expected tonight before Sunday night's winter storm. Meteorologist Shel Winkley KBTX & Meteorologist Max Crawford have the latest on what to expect in the coming days: Posted by KBTX Media on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Stream has ended. click the link below or the embedded video above to get to video, and additional updates from the PinPoint Weather Team.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.