WINTER STORM WARNING issued for entire Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A major winter storm is expected to impact Texas and the Brazos Valley Sunday and Monday. Before that weather system arrives, a smaller is expected to occur Saturday night through the early hours of Sunday morning.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the following counties through 6pm Monday: Milam • Robertson • Lee • Leon.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the following counties between 9pm Saturday and 6pm Monday: Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Walker • Washington.

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches across the North Brazos Valley and 2″ to 4″ elsewhere. Ice accumulations of a light glaze to 0.50″. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility to less than one mile at times. Wind chill factors below zero are forecast Sunday, continuing Monday and Tuesday.

WHEN: First concern happens through Saturday morning with freezing drizzle and mist forming icy patches on bridges and overpasses through the day. Light freezing rain and sleet will be a possibility again Saturday night through sunrise Sunday. After a brief break, freezing rain / sleet is anticipated to increase in coverage again Sunday evening. That will eventually begin to switch over to a snow / sleet / freezing rain mix or all snow Sunday night in the early hours of Monday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel will be dangerous if not impossible late Sunday into Monday. Hazardous conditions will persist for several days given the expected prolonged duration of extremely cold temperatures. The cold wind chills as low as -10° to -15° could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Strong winds could also result in blowing & drifting of snow, yielding near white-out conditions with visibility less than 1/2 mile at times.

Per @NWSWPC Winter Storm Severity Index: #bcstx & Huntsville are listed under EXTREME impacts. Rest of the Brazos Valley is considered MAJOR.



"Extreme": Extensive & widespread severe property damage, life-saving actions will be needed. Results in extreme disruption to daily life pic.twitter.com/OEo8tVibNK — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 13, 2021

Other concerns as a multi-day, prolonged, historic cold sinks into the Brazos Valley:

Accidents on icy roads

House fires from improper heating

Carbon monoxide poisoning from improper use of heaters / generators

Inadequate heat for elderly, low-income families

Inadequate shelter for outdoor pets and livestock

Froze, burst pipes, followed by flooded homes & businesses when pipes thaw next week

Damage to tropical trees, winter gardens, early-season crops.

As we start looking toward Sunday night & Monday's winter storm, this is not a perfect time line of what to expect & when -- but it is a good start to put in our mind what will happen across the Brazos Valley.



WINTER STORM WARNING in effect through Monday. #bcstx pic.twitter.com/GuAged4RDa — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.