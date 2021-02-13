Advertisement

WINTER STORM WARNING issued for entire Brazos Valley

Several inches of snow is expected to accumulate on top of a layer of ice across the Brazos Valley
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Brazos Valley through Monday evening.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Brazos Valley through Monday evening.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A major winter storm is expected to impact Texas and the Brazos Valley Sunday and Monday. Before that weather system arrives, a smaller is expected to occur Saturday night through the early hours of Sunday morning.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the following counties through 6pm Monday: Milam • Robertson • Lee • Leon.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the following counties between 9pm Saturday and 6pm Monday: Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Walker • Washington.

  • WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches across the North Brazos Valley and 2″ to 4″ elsewhere. Ice accumulations of a light glaze to 0.50″. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility to less than one mile at times. Wind chill factors below zero are forecast Sunday, continuing Monday and Tuesday.
  • WHEN: First concern happens through Saturday morning with freezing drizzle and mist forming icy patches on bridges and overpasses through the day. Light freezing rain and sleet will be a possibility again Saturday night through sunrise Sunday. After a brief break, freezing rain / sleet is anticipated to increase in coverage again Sunday evening. That will eventually begin to switch over to a snow / sleet / freezing rain mix or all snow Sunday night in the early hours of Monday morning.
  • IMPACTS: Travel will be dangerous if not impossible late Sunday into Monday. Hazardous conditions will persist for several days given the expected prolonged duration of extremely cold temperatures. The cold wind chills as low as -10° to -15° could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Strong winds could also result in blowing & drifting of snow, yielding near white-out conditions with visibility less than 1/2 mile at times.

Other concerns as a multi-day, prolonged, historic cold sinks into the Brazos Valley:

  • Accidents on icy roads
  • House fires from improper heating
  • Carbon monoxide poisoning from improper use of heaters / generators
  • Inadequate heat for elderly, low-income families
  • Inadequate shelter for outdoor pets and livestock
  • Froze, burst pipes, followed by flooded homes & businesses when pipes thaw next week
  • Damage to tropical trees, winter gardens, early-season crops.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local school districts closing for winter weather
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued ahead of two weekend winter storms.
Winter Storm Watch & Warnings issued for the Brazos Valley
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
JJ Watt leaving Houston Texans after 10 years
Police investigating a crash involving 13 vehicles in Magnolia
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
32 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot