1,062 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 63 new cases reported today

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 63 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,062 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 200 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

15,408 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

51 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,490 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 242 active probable cases and there have been 3,196 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,670. There have been 174,439 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 30 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 632 staffed hospital beds with 105 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 71 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 65 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 74 1,716 1,614 27 3,235 993 Brazos 1,062 16,670 15,408 200 15,735 4,371 Burleson 588 2157 1,548 31 1,463 490 Grimes 673 3,296 2,579 59 1,661 552 Houston 78 1,503 1,387 36 1,457 763 Lee 428 1,905 1,440 36 1,052 391 Leon 298 1,496 1,162 36 750 341 Madison 205 1,841 1,612 24 612 243 Milam 70 1,284 1,214 36 1,964 1,122 Montgomery 5,308 42,810 20,267 229 42,887 17,907 Robertson 452 1,960 1,476 32 1,246 344 San Jacinto 215 918 679 24 1,663 638 Trinity 79 625 528 20 1,513 541 Walker 378 7,379 7,478 103 3,851 1,457 Waller 157 3,260 3,067 37 2,733 883 Washington 996 3,565 2,490 80 4,421 1,008

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 59 new cases and 549 active cases on Feb. 1.

Currently, the university has reported 1,946 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 8.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 10, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 272,649 active cases and 2,220,233 recoveries. There have been 2,553,127 total cases reported and 21,852,664 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 40,095 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,861,794 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,103,007 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,597,600 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 333,279 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.