BTU: Not disconnecting accounts over the next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities said Sunday they wouldn’t disconnect any accounts over the next week while extreme winter weather impacts the Brazos Valley.

BTU said any customer in behind shouldn’t worry about being disconnected during this next week. The BTU offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 15-16. They expect the offices to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Customers can still continue to pay their bills online, over the phone, or at the drive-thru kiosks at the main office, the HEB on Highway 21 or Villa Maria. Although, BTU is encouraging everyone to use online or telephone payments because of dangerous road conditions.

BTU said it is ready to respond should outages arise. and customers don’t need to call if there’s an outage. Their Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) alerts them as soon as the meter loses power. If an outage should occur, customers should turn off heaters and other major appliances to reduce the demand on the electrical system, leaving only a light or two on to be able to tell when power is restored. Reducing the demand on the electrical system helps line workers and system operators restore power quicker.

Once power is restored, customer should wait 15 to 20 minutes before beginning to turn heaters and other appliances back on in gradual steps.

