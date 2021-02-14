Advertisement

Emergency warming shelter activated for Walker County residents

Shelter is planned to open Sunday at 5 p.m.
(WCAX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Walker County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is activating an emergency warming shelter for Walker County residents on Sunday, Feb 14. at 5 p.m. The shelter will be open through Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon.

The shelter will be located at 455 SH 75 North in Huntsville.

For citizens planning to stay in the shelter, a Walker County identification is required for entry. Additionally, plan to bring clothing, medication, toiletries, baby food, formula, diapers, etc. No pets will be allowed.

Since this is an emergency shelter, it will only be able to house 50 people, according to The City of Huntsville. Walker County residents must call and register with the Emergency Operations Center at 936-435-8035 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Officials encourage other arrangements to be made if people are able.

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will activate an emergency warming shelter for Walker County...

Posted by City of Huntsville, TX - Government on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required at all times in the shelter.

City of Huntsville officials say dates and times for the shelter may adjust depending on weather conditions

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Brazos Valley through Monday evening.
WINTER STORM WARNING issued for ahead of ice, snow, & travel concerns
Highway 6 crash
Icy weather causes accidents, road closures across the Brazos Valley
All Bryan, College Station H-E-B stores moving to modified hours
Local school districts closing for winter weather
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued ahead of two weekend winter storms.
Winter Storm Watch & Warnings issued for the Brazos Valley

Latest News

College Station Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in College Station performing a tooth extraction.
Local dentist office host “Free Tooth Extraction Day” for those in need
Huntsville Police Department main offices closed until Tuesday
Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/13
Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/13
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass