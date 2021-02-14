Emergency warming shelter activated for Walker County residents

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Walker County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is activating an emergency warming shelter for Walker County residents on Sunday, Feb 14. at 5 p.m. The shelter will be open through Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon.

The shelter will be located at 455 SH 75 North in Huntsville.

For citizens planning to stay in the shelter, a Walker County identification is required for entry. Additionally, plan to bring clothing, medication, toiletries, baby food, formula, diapers, etc. No pets will be allowed.

Since this is an emergency shelter, it will only be able to house 50 people, according to The City of Huntsville. Walker County residents must call and register with the Emergency Operations Center at 936-435-8035 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Officials encourage other arrangements to be made if people are able.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required at all times in the shelter.

City of Huntsville officials say dates and times for the shelter may adjust depending on weather conditions

