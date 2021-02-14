Advertisement

Fans Encouraged to Not Attend Texas A&M Versus Tennessee Game Due to Hazardous Road Conditions

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics is urging fans to not attend today’s Tennessee versus Texas A&M game at 2 p.m. at Reed Arena due to hazardous road conditions.

If fans wish to attend, they are encouraged to use great caution and remain vigilant of ice on the roads in the Bryan-College Station area. The south and west entrances to Reed Arena will be closed.

Fans have the opportunity to watch the game on ESPN at 2 p.m. You may also to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM.

