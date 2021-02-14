Freezing drizzle creates tricky travel, winter storm tonight

After another night of below freezing temperatures and drizzle, we have awakened to more and more slick spots across the area today. Travel is discouraged, but not impossible, today. We are still expecting worsening conditions as we head into tonight. Expect a mainly quiet first half of Sunday, with a brief bit of quiet weather and temperatures attempting to climb into the low 30s. All said, another round of accumulation from freezing drizzle/rain may create some issues through the afternoon, but the rain/sleet/snow is going to be heavier headed into TONIGHT.

Sleet and snow look most likely overnight, where gusts up to 40mph may reduce visibility to near zero. The good news: We may begin to clear things out (on the radar) by sunrise Monday, perhaps even leading to some sunshine by the end of the day. The sun may help sublimate some of the ice on roads, but better to prepare for treacherous travel through the entire week next week, especially Monday morning. Temps will attempt to climb above freezing for a couple days next week, but the real thaw may not begin until about Friday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for ALL Brazos Valley counties, lasting through 6pm Monday (12pm Monday for Lee County). Heavy mixed precipitation is expected to fall across the Brazos Valley, with total snow accumulations of 3″ - 7″ across the northern portions of the Brazos Valley and 2″ - 4″+ elsewhere. Ice accumulations up to 0.50″+ will be possible along with wind chills below zero at times Sunday through Tuesday. Travel is expected to be drastically impacted as this storm moves into the area, so plan on staying put for a bit as early as Sunday night.

A HARD FREEZE WATCH has been issued for Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Trinity, Walker, San Jacinto, Montgomery, Grimes, Waller, Washington and Austin counties that will go into effect at 6pm Sunday, lasting through 12pm Tuesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 3° are possible. Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other vegetation types and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A WIND CHILL WATCH has been issued for Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Trinity, Walker, San Jacinto, Montgomery, Grimes, Waller, Washington and Austin counties that will go into effect at 6pm Sunday, lasting through 12pm Tuesday. Wind chills as low as -15° could become life-threatening to both people and animals outside without adequate warmth or shelter.

Keep checking back for additional updates and adjustments to this winter forecast. You still have time to prepare (safely) for a long, hard freeze that could last through the better part of next week. Grab the extra blankets, cover up plants and pipes, and plan on bringing the pets indoors!

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain / freezing rain / freezing drizzle/ sleet, transitioning into snow late. Icy conditions possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. Wind chills: 20-25. High: 32. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with freezing rain / sleet / snow. Icy & hazardous conditions likely. Low: 14. Wind chills falling into the single digits. Wind: N 15-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with freezing rain / sleet / snow. Icy & hazardous conditions likely. High: 16. Wind chills: below 0° . Wind: NNE 10-15 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & COLD. Low: 4. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights rese