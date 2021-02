BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 6 at Woodville Road due to ice covering the roadway.

Drivers should avoid the area.

In a tweet, the department said they would be shutting down the highway until conditions improved or the roadway was treated.

⚠️ Due to ice covering the roadway, northbound N Earl Rudder Freeway will be closed at Woodville Road. Road will remained closed until roadway is treated and/or conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/MakYdMdUbw — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 14, 2021

Officers have responded to multiple reports of vehicles sliding off icy roadways this morning. It’s not only bridges that are covered in ice but many major and minor roads throughout the city. If you don’t need to drive today, please stay home. pic.twitter.com/bXndrLyJNf — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 14, 2021

