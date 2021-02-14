Advertisement

Highway 6 southbound at Deacon reopens after multiple accidents

A Texas DPS patrol unit sits on the Rock Prairie Road flyover Sunday morning as law enforcement...
A Texas DPS patrol unit sits on the Rock Prairie Road flyover Sunday morning as law enforcement work multiple accidents.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo, Rusty Surette and Michael Oder
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several weather-related vehicle crashes are being reported on Highway 6 close to Rock Prairie.

College Station police shut down the southbound Highway 6 lanes at Deacon for a short time while crews work to clear the scenes. The highway has since reopened.

Temperatures were below freezing overnight as freezing rain moved into Bryan and College Station. Bridges and overpasses could be iced over.

