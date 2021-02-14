Highway 6 southbound at Deacon reopens after multiple accidents

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several weather-related vehicle crashes are being reported on Highway 6 close to Rock Prairie.

College Station police shut down the southbound Highway 6 lanes at Deacon for a short time while crews work to clear the scenes. The highway has since reopened.

Temperatures were below freezing overnight as freezing rain moved into Bryan and College Station. Bridges and overpasses could be iced over.

Officers are currently working several accidents on southbound Highway 6 close to Rock Prairie. Currently we have Highway 6 southbound shut down at Deacon. We will advise when the roadway is opened back up. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 14, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT: Several vehicles including an 18-wheeler and a DPS unit are stalled out on the SH 6 southbound bridge over Texas Ave.



🚨AVOID! They may soon close the southbound highway here. 6:49 am pic.twitter.com/SpCGaiWjwB — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 14, 2021

