Huntsville Police Department main offices closed until Tuesday

Officers will remain on duty and available for calls and assistance.
(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The main offices of the Huntsville Police Department will be closed until Noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to incoming winter weather. Officers will remain on duty and available for calls and assistance.

In case of an emergency, contact 911.

If you need police assistance, contact the Walker County Communications Center at (936) 435-8001.

