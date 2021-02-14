Advertisement

Kats roll past Central Arkansas in 2nd half

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE — A one-possession game quickly became a runaway after halftime as the Sam Houston men’s basketball team coasted to 97-57 victory over Central Arkansas at Johnson Coliseum Saturday. 

Junior Zach Nutall scored a game-high 23 points, and freshman Jarren Cook added a career-high 18 points as the Bearkats (16-6) improved to 10-1 in Southland Conference action. Junior Donte Powers chipped in 14 points as SHSU shot 54 percent from the field while holding the Bears (3-15, 2-8) to 36 percent shooting. 

The Bearkats exploded offensively to begin the second half and blow a close game wide open. After closing the first period with the final three points, Sam Houston scored 17 straight out of halftime to cap a 20-0 run. 

Junior Tristan Ikpe got it going with a layup, and senior Demarkus Lampley followed with a 3 to put the Kats up 41-34. Nutall slammed home a baseline dunk and a 3 of his own sandwiched around a pair of baskets by Powers to keep the run going. 

Nutall buried another 3 to put SHSU up 53-34 with 15:31 left in the game. Sam Houston’s biggest lead came at 95-54 when freshman Austin Brewer hit a jumper with 51 seconds remaining in the game. 

Sam Houston has won double-digit SLC games for eight straight seasons, which is the longest active streak in the league. It is also the longest all-time streak ahead of the SHSU teams from 2004-11 which won double-digit SLC games for seven straight seasons. 

The Bearkats led for the majority of the first half, and by as many five. Nutall hit a 3 to make it 21-16 midway through the period. 

The Bears used a 6-0 run to take their first lead since the opening minutes at the 5:03 mark. UCU’s largest lead of the first half was 31-28. 

Sam Houston rallied back to take the lead at the break. Nutall tied the game with a layup, and after a UCA free throw, Monroe converted a three-point play when he was fouled following a basket to put the Kats up 36-34.

