Local dentist office host “Free Tooth Extraction Day” for those in need

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As a way to say thank you to the community, Saturday morning, the College Station Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in College Station provided free tooth extracts to residents who were truly in need and would otherwise go without the dental work.

To receive care all patients had to do was show up and make an appointment from their car. No insurance was needed. People were allowed to get no more than two extractions.

“We are trying to serve people who are in true need and have no resources,” according to Dr. Alex Bachoura.

Dr. Howard Price, a Texas Native and graduate of Texas A&M University, said Saturday’s event was extra special for him because he could give back to a community that gave so much to him.

“Being able to be here today and give back to the community means a lot,” said Price. “Especially for those in need and those who can’t afford my services. Times are tough right now, and it really helps to help folks out.”

