No. 24 Women’s Tennis Earns 7-0 Valentine’s Day Win Against McNeese

HOUSTON – The No. 24 Texas A&M women’s tennis team earned a 7-0 Valentine’s Day victory against McNeese on Sunday at the Chancellors Family Center Indoor Facility. The Aggies improve to 8-2 on the season while the Cowgirls fall to 0-6.

In the doubles competition, A&M earned the first victory of the day, with Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid making quick work of Yukina Abe and Matilde Mulatero, 6-0. The Maroon & White secured the doubles point immediately thereafter, with the No. 39 ITA ranked pairing of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith earning a 6-1 win against Natalia Ballo and Sofia San Jose Moreno. Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding held an authoritative 5-1 lead against Carlotta Romito and Hanna Blinouskaya, but the match went unfinished once the doubles point was scored.

A&M carried its 1-0 lead into singles play and saw all six singles players win in straight sets against their McNeese opponents. Isa Di Laura locked in a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Abe, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 result from Faa-Hviding against Mulatero. McQuaid recorded the clinch victory for the Aggies against Blinouskaya, 6-0, 6-2, at the No. 5 singles line. Makarova, McBryde and Katya Townsend each finished with wins on their respective courts to submit the 7-0 team result.

The Aggies went an unblemished 6-0 in singles play for the fifth time this season and earned the doubles point for the seventh time in the 2021 dual match campaign. McQuaid secured her second clinch victory of the season on Sunday, the last time coming against TCU in the last match standing on Feb. 2 to earn the 4-3 win on the road. A&M Head Coach Mark Weaver is now three wins away from the career-win century mark, currently standing at 97-49 since joining the Aggies in 2015-16.

UP NEXT

The No. 24 Texas A&M women’s tennis program continues its slate away from Aggieland as the Aggies prepare to take on the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Thursday, Feb. 18 with first serve slated for 10 a.m.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the Aggies performance against McNeese…

“Overall, it was mission accomplished today. We had a great practice indoors here at the Chancellors Family Center indoor courts, and we came out today very sharp and ready to take care of business. This will be great preparation as we head out next week to play Kentucky indoors on Thursday, and quite possibly another indoor match against Vanderbilt on Saturday.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 24 Texas A&M 7, McNeese 0

Chancellors Family Center – Houston, Texas

Singles Competition

1. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Sofia San Jose Moreno (MCN) 6-2, 6-0

2. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Carlotta Romito (MCN) 6-0, 6-4

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-1, 6-1

4. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Natalia Ballo (MCN) 6-0, 6-2

5. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Hanna Blinouskaya (MCN) 6-0, 6-0

6. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Yukina Abe (MCN) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles Competition

1. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Carlotta Romito / Hanna Blinouskaya (MCN) 5-1, unfinished

2. #39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Natalia Ballo / Sofia San Jose Moreno (MCN) 6-1

3. Jessica Anzo / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Yukina Abe / Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-0

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (6,3,5,1,4,2)

POSTMATCH NOTES

· No. 24 Texas A&M improves to 8-2 just before the start of SEC play against Kentucky on Feb. 18.

· McNeese falls to 0-6 following its defeat on Sunday.

· A&M wins its second consecutive game against McNeese, also defeating the Cowgirls by a 7-0 score one year ago today.

· The Maroon & White record their fourth 7-0 victory this season, and second straight win by that score.

· Riley McQuaid secured the clinch victory against McNeese on Sunday, her second clinch win of the season and first since winning the last match standing against TCU on Feb. 2.

· Mark Weaver is now 97-49 in dual matches since assuming the head coaching position at Texas A&M in the 2015-16 campaign.

