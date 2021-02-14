Advertisement

No. 6 Aggies Notch Eighth Ranked Win of Season

(KBTX)
By Associated Press and Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 14, 2021
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)--Destiny Pitts had a season-high 18 points and No. 6 Texas A&M used strong free throw shooting late to hold on for an 80-70 win over No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday.

It’s the seventh straight victory for Texas A&M (19-1, 10-1 SEC) and improves the Aggies to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season.

Texas A&M had a two-point led late in the fourth quarter when Pitts was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to make it 73-68. Jordan Nixon added two free throws after an offensive foul by Rennia Davis before a basket by Davis cut the lead to 5 with less than a minute to go.

Nixon made two more free throws after the Lady Volunteers fouled her with 37 seconds remaining. Davis missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Nixon was two more times in the final seconds and made 3 of 4 free throws to secure the win.

This game was originally scheduled for Dec. 31 but was postponed twice because of coronavirus issues.

Davis had 25 points to lead Tennessee (12-5, 6-3) after missing the team’s last game because of a medical reason.

Nixon finished with 15 points and Kayla Wells and Aaliyah Wilson added 13 each for Texas A&M.

The Aggies had a two-point lead entering the fourth but were down by 1 early in the quarter before a 5-0 run, with a 3-pointer from Pitts, put them back on top 59-55 with about seven minutes to go.

Texas A&M had extended its lead to 6 later in the fourth before a 5-2 spurt by the Volunteers cut the deficit to 65-62 with four minutes remaining.

A jump shot by Wilson extended Texas A&M’s lead to 5 points before Tennessee scored the next four points to get within 67-66 with about two minutes remaining.

Pitts added a 3-pointer for the Aggies soon after that, but Davis made a jumper for the Volunteers to cut the lead to 70-68 with 90 seconds to go.

Tennessee led by 2 after a free throw by Jordan Walker late in the third quarter. But the Aggies scored the last four points on the quarter with layups from Pitts and N’dea Jones to take a 51-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

