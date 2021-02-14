No. 9 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Blanks FGCU

FORT MYERS, Florida – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s tennis claimed a 7-0 victory over Florida Gulf Coast at the FGCU Tennis Complex Sunday afternoon. The Aggies improved to 3-1 with the win while the Eagles dropped to 0-3 on the year.

The Maroon & White opened the match claiming a tight doubles point with wins on courts one and three. No. 48 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomason topped Felipe Ramirez and Randy Wilson, 6-4, on the top court while Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins clinched the point with a 7-5 triumph over Magnus Johnson and Max Damm on court three.

Texas A&M maintained the momentum in singles action as they claimed six straight set wins to clinch the shutout. No. 13 Hady Habib topped Ramirez 6-1, 6-0 followed by No. 116 Noah Schachter’s 6-2. 6-2 win on court three. Thomson posted a 6-2, 6-2 results over FGCU’s Juan Lopez on court six then A&M freshman Raphael Perot bested Gugli Stefanacci 6-1, 6-4 on court five. The final two points of the day came from No. 4 Vacherot on court one and Guido Marson on court four.

The Aggies will remain in Florida for a Wednesday morning showdown with No. 18 UCF in Orlando with first serve scheduled for 9 a.m. (CT)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs FGCU

2/14/2021 at Fort Myers, Fla.

(FGCU Tennis Complex)

#9 Texas A&M 7, FGCU 0

Singles competition

1. #4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) 6-4, 6-3

2. #13 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. RAMIREZ, Felipe (FGCU) 6-1, 6-0

3. #116 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. WILSON, Randy (FGCU) 6-2, 6-2

4. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. CONCA, Alessandro (FGCU) 7-5, 6-4

5. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) 6-1, 6-4

6. Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) def. LOPEZ, Juan (FGCU) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #48 Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) def. RAMIREZ, Felipe/WILSON, Randy (FGCU) 6-4

2. MONTES, Juan/MACIEL, Pedro (FGCU) def. Hady Habib/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 7-6

3. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. JOHNSON, Magnus/DAMM, Max (FGCU) 7-5

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 3-1; National ranking #9

FGCU 0-3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,3,6,5,1,4)