No. 9 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Takes On FGCU

FORT MYERS, Florida – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s tennis is set to take on Florida Gulf Coast at the FGCU Tennis Complex Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT).

The Aggies entered the spring season with five student-athletes ranked in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the charge for the Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter rounding out the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at No. 48 in the doubles rankings, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season.

The Maroon & White will remain in Florida for a Wednesday morning showdown with No. 18 UCF in Orlando with first serve scheduled for 9 a.m. (CT)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.