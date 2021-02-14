UPDATE: Yes, the roads are still icy and it’s only getting worse

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency responders, tow truck drivers, and TxDOT crews are getting no breaks Sunday as winter weather conditions continue to decline and area roadways remain dangerous.

Forecasters say it will only get worse from here.

Sunday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast: Patchy, freezing drizzle continues across the Brazos Valley creating a glaze of ice on elevated surfaces. Freezing rain / sleet picks up next several hours, changing to a wind-blown, heavy snow overnight. Details: pic.twitter.com/AwbuRPg5Gx — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) February 14, 2021

“By late afternoon and early evening, another round of freezing rain and eventually sleet is expected to form and create more ice than we’ve already seen on roads,” said KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “Overnight, heavy snow will fall that will cover that layer of ice but also create near-zero visibility at times as it is whipped up by gusty winds.”

Before daybreak, multiple rollover crashes and fender-benders were being reported all across the Brazos Valley, with many occurring along Highway 6 in Bryan and College Station.

Here’s why Highway 6 northbound in Bryan is closed. It’s a mess out there. 10:26 a.m.



📲:Giesele Olivio pic.twitter.com/hCeZ6vIDPR — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 14, 2021

An off-duty firefighter rolled his pickup truck along FM 974 early Sunday morning, but wasn’t injured, said authorities.

Police had to close southbound Highway 6 near Rock Prairie around 7:00 a.m. after a state trooper and an 18-wheeler stalled on the overpass above Texas Avenue.

In Bryan, police had to close northbound Highway 6 late Sunday morning after multiple vehicles stalled or slid off the highway near Woodville Road.

Cell phone videos on social media earlier today showed a number of vehicles stalled on Highway 21 and FM 50. There was also a video posted online today of a pickup truck that rolled over along Highway 6 in Navasota.

College Station police witnessed a pickup truck rollover as they were investigating a separate two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near the Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Nobody was uninjured in either of those crashes.

The chaos on Brazos Valley roadways Sunday followed a similar day Saturday that result in a few dozen crashes in the area.

One of those crashes seriously injured Brazos County Constable Precinct 3 Chief Deputy Calder Lively. At last check, he was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

ROLLOVER CRASH IN NAVASOTA: This happened earlier this morning. Just now seeing it in my inbox.

Highway 6 in front of Team Ford.



📲: Aaron Ramos pic.twitter.com/ILHZfxQ4A6 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 14, 2021

