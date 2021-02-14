Advertisement

White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move in a statement Saturday, and said Ducklo’s decision came with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

“We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” Psaki said.

It’s the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Joe Biden’s tenure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Brazos Valley through Monday evening.
WINTER STORM WARNING issued for ahead of ice, snow, & travel concerns
Highway 6 crash
Icy weather causes accidents, road closures across the Brazos Valley
All Bryan, College Station H-E-B stores moving to modified hours
Local school districts closing for winter weather
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued ahead of two weekend winter storms.
Winter Storm Watch & Warnings issued for the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Huntsville Police Department main offices closed until Tuesday
Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/13
Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/13
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass