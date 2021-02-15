Bearkat men’s, women’s games rescheduled to Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Due to inclement weather expected to continue in the area, Sam Houston men’s and women’s basketball have altered their schedules for games against Lamar later this week.

Both teams were scheduled to take on the Cardinals on Wednesday; however, each game will now be pushed back to Thursday due to the recent weather issues.

The Sam Houston women’s basketball team will now host Lamar on Thursday with a 6:00 p.m. tipoff at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The men’s team will travel to Beaumont for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff against the Cardinals at the Montagne Center.

Both games are slated to be aired on ESPN+.

Tickets for Thursday’s women’s game are available, but must be purchased in advance either online or by calling the Bearkat Ticket Office at 936-294-1729.

Fans attending should be aware of all SHSU, Southland Conference and NCAA COVID-19 policies upon arrival and throughout the duration of the game and while on campus.