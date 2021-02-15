Brazos County vaccine hub closes for the week, no shots given

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials with the Brazos County vaccine hub announced they are canceling previously rescheduled shots this week because of the winter weather.

The hub was supposed to administer 3,000 shots this week, but appointments on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday were moved to Friday after snow and ice moved into the Brazos Valley.

Now, Brazos County Vaccination Task Force Leader Jim Stewart says no shots will be given this week because of the weather. Those appointments will be rescheduled for next week.

