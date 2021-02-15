Brazos Valley roads are icy and covered in snow, drivers urged to stay home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many of the roads and highways across the Brazos Valley are not only covered in ice, but now several inches of snow. First responders say if you can stay home, you should.

Inches of snow fell in the early morning hours across the Brazos Valley, making for gorgeous pictures but dangerous roads. DriveTexas.org showed nearly every road in the state reported some kind of ice or snow.

Bryan police tweeted for drivers to “stay off the road if you can.” BPD, College Station police and DPS all saw a large number of crashes Sunday due to icy conditions on the roadways.

Still relevant.



Expect freezing temperatures and icy roadways throughout the day. 🌨



Stay off the roads if you can. https://t.co/9ltK44p9Ki — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 15, 2021

KBTX has reporters scattered across the Brazos Valley. In College Station, conditions are slick on University Drive. Very few vehicles were seen out this morning. Even well-traveled spots like the intersection of Texas Avenue & University Drive saw stranded vehicles and icy patches.

🗣Big question this morning: “How are roads?”



Answer: Bad. All of them. 🚫🚗



📸: This is University Drive in College Station taken from the Hilton Hotel. pic.twitter.com/OR7mbIy7rx — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 15, 2021

Good morning, Brazos Valley! @ClayFalls & I have been monitoring snow & road conditions all morning. Still icy below the snowpack — so take it super slow if you have to get out. Other than that, stay home & stay warm! pic.twitter.com/lZOAk2Pj8q — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) February 15, 2021

On Highway 6 in College Station, travel is slow as the snow begins to drift. The road remains covered in ice and snow.

6 Frontage Rd. Off Rock Prarie. Roads almost completely covered in snow. You can already see the snow starting to drift. @KBTXWeather pic.twitter.com/SwX4cegid2 — Mekena Rodriguez (@MekenaRodriguez) February 15, 2021

In Burleson County, Highway 36 was covered in snow and ice as the sun came up Monday morning.

Highway 36 in Caldwell covered in a significant layer of snow. Be sure to drive very slowly if you must drive at all! pic.twitter.com/oScuUVKYjl — Andy Krauss (@AndyKBTX) February 15, 2021

In Robertson County, ice and snow blanketed Highway 6 in Hearne, making it tough to see the roadway.

Here’s a look as the sun comes up. pic.twitter.com/6J3Rl2Jacj — Jessica Gruenling (@JessGruenling) February 15, 2021

