Brazos Valley roads are icy and covered in snow, drivers urged to stay home

A car passes through the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive following a major...
A car passes through the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive following a major snow storm on Feb. 15, 2021.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many of the roads and highways across the Brazos Valley are not only covered in ice, but now several inches of snow. First responders say if you can stay home, you should.

Inches of snow fell in the early morning hours across the Brazos Valley, making for gorgeous pictures but dangerous roads. DriveTexas.org showed nearly every road in the state reported some kind of ice or snow.

Bryan police tweeted for drivers to “stay off the road if you can.” BPD, College Station police and DPS all saw a large number of crashes Sunday due to icy conditions on the roadways.

KBTX has reporters scattered across the Brazos Valley. In College Station, conditions are slick on University Drive. Very few vehicles were seen out this morning. Even well-traveled spots like the intersection of Texas Avenue & University Drive saw stranded vehicles and icy patches.

On Highway 6 in College Station, travel is slow as the snow begins to drift. The road remains covered in ice and snow.

In Burleson County, Highway 36 was covered in snow and ice as the sun came up Monday morning.

In Robertson County, ice and snow blanketed Highway 6 in Hearne, making it tough to see the roadway.

