Bryan, College Station suspend trash service due to winter storm

Bryan’s used oil and tire recycling center will also close on Monday, Feb. 15.
A large green trash can sits between two bushes outside a home in College Station.
A large green trash can sits between two bushes outside a home in College Station.(KBTX)
By Josh Gorbutt
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cities of Bryan and College Station have suspended solid waste collection as an overnight winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow on the Brazos Valley.

Bryan’s solid waste collection is suspended for Monday, Feb. 15, including residential, brush & bulky, and commercial collections. The city’s used oil and tire recycling center will also be closed Monday.

College Station has suspended solid waste and recycling collections until road conditions improve. The city says they’ll monitor road conditions throughout the week and update schedules. You can download the College Station Curbside app to stay up to date on changes to collection schedules.

The City of College Station’s offices and facilities will also be closed on Monday, with a planned reopening at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday if the weather allows.

