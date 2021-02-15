Advertisement

Buttons used to treat cat’s injuries after dog attack

Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.
Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.(Source: Facebook/MSPCA-Angell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 7-month-old cat named Juicebox has probably just used one of his nine lives.

He was attacked by his family’s dog during playtime, which left him with a broken jaw and serious facial lacerations.

To fix him, veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston used a colorful innovation.

They attached buttons to wires on both sides of his cheeks. The buttons hold the sutures in place, as well as Juicebox’s jaw while it heals.

Veterinarians hope to remove the buttons next week.

Staff say Juicebox is in good spirits and looking for a new dog-free home. So far, about 150 families have reached out to adopt him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are asked to help by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees and unplugging...
Texans asked to conserve electricity now through Tuesday
A car involved in a crash on Highway 6 Sunday morning that took out a street light near Harvey...
Local law enforcement respond to dozens of crashes on Sunday
The entire Brazos Valley is under a Winter Storm Warning until Monday.
Winter Storm, Wind Chill, and Hard Freeze Warnings in effect
1:29 p.m. UPDATE: Highway 6 is back open but police are asking drivers not to travel at this...
Highway 6 in Bryan reopens after temporary shutdown due to ice
A Texas DPS patrol unit sits on the Rock Prairie Road flyover Sunday morning as law enforcement...
Highway 6 southbound at Deacon reopens after multiple accidents

Latest News

Brazos County Emergency Communications District
Local 911 dispatch loses power, operating in backup mode
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse
A closer look at Alabama's efforts to get coronavirus vaccines to rural and urban areas in the...
COVID: New variants put pressure on states to vaccinate people
FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a...
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains