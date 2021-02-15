DPS reminding drivers how to stay safe on hazardous icy roads

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The winter weather and below-freezing temperatures mean icy roads and hazardous driving conditions will be essentially unavoidable across the Brazos Valley.

Slick, unpredictable, and dangerous are the types of conditions drivers can expect on Brazos Valley roadways for the next few days. Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) say the best way to stay safe is to not drive at all.

“We ask motorists if they don’t need to be out there, to stay home and stay safe,” Sgt. Deon Cockrell said.

But not all of us have that luxury. For those who need to travel, DPS says to drive extra slow, especially on the freeways, and leave twice the amount of room you normally would between you and the car in front of you.

“The speed limit that we show on the side of the road is for ideal conditions and ideal conditions only,” Sgt. Erik Burse said. “That’s when visibility is good, the roadway is dry, and so on. These are not ideal conditions right now.”

If drivers start to slide or feel like they’re losing control of their car, Burse says the first thing they need to do is take their foot off both pedals. He also says to resist the urge to steer away from the direction in which the car is sliding.

“Actually, I need you to turn into that slide,” Burse said. “You’re going to feel like you want to go the other way, but I want you to turn into it. Then when the vehicle starts to straighten up, that’s when you decide if you need to give it a little gas or a little brake. You need to turn into the slide slowly, and that will give you a better chance of not getting into an accident or getting yourself seriously hurt. It’s easy for me to say don’t panic, but don’t panic if you can.”

Officers also want to stress the importance of checking your vehicle’s condition before getting behind the wheel and packing certain essentials in case of an unexpected emergency. Items like an ice scraper, jumper cables, and anti-freeze are just a few that can keep drivers out of a potentially dangerous spot.

“They need to make sure the battery is good, tires are aired up appropriately,” Cockrell said. “Also, on the back of their driver’s license, there’s a number where they can contact the DPS Communications Office, and they’ll be able to send an officer out there if there’s an emergency.”

“People think it’s not really necessary, but it’d be good to have an extra pair of shoes, extra pair of socks, maybe a heavier jacket that you keep in your trunk, and a blanket,” Burse said. “That would help you. It really would.”

Burse says if drivers think there’s an optimal time of day to drive in these cold, icy conditions, they should think again. Just because it’s the middle of the day and the sun might be out, doesn’t mean the roads are any less hazardous than when it’s dark, Burse says.

He also says it’s important to be aware of what’s going on even before getting in the car to drive.

“You need to try to find if the exact location you’re going to is accessible to the route that you’re taking,” Burse said. “You don’t want to find out that the roadway isn’t good for you when you’re upside down or sideways in your car.”

