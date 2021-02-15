Hotels busy with people needing shelter from the winter storm

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday morning, the City of Hearne was mostly shutdown after five and half inches of snow fell overnight.

Where you could find traffic, was at the gas stations. People were coming from surrounding communities.

Jim Boyd braved the roads driving from Bremond.

“Lots of snow on the road. It’s not too bad if you have four-wheel drive, but definitely have to be careful,” said Boyd.

Boyd along with others were in search of any store that was open.

“To try and find some propane and get some gas in my truck,” said Boyd.

“To get some cough medicine and essentials that we need for the house,” said Arthur Gutierrez.

Other Robertson County residents came to Hearne in search of a place to stay with power.

Budgetel Inn and Suites told KBTX they’ve had an influx of people coming in looking for a warm place to stay.

At the Holiday Inn Express, they were fully booked.

“Most of it is drivers, people that have you know are just passing through, just can’t do anymore, can’t go any further,” said Keith Tartlon, an employee at the Holiday Inn and Suites.

Tarlton says this is normally a slow time for the hotel, so it’s good for business and to lend a helping hand.

“Nobody likes being cold, it’s one thing to be hot, it’s another to be cold. It’s a great help for these people that don’t have power throughout town and the surrounding cities,” said Tarlton.

Those in Robertson County in search of a free place to stay can go to the Pridgeon Center in Franklin.

Took a quick- but slow drive down to the Loves. It isn’t too bad if you take it slow, but roads aren’t plowed. pic.twitter.com/HgvraNMOoZ — Jessica Gruenling (@JessGruenling) February 15, 2021

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.