Local 911 dispatch loses power, operating in backup mode
911 calls are being answered but there is currently no available non-emergency number.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) has lost power, according to the College Station Police Department.
911 calls are being answered by Brazos County 911, but there is currently no available non-emergency number.
