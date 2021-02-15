Advertisement

Local 911 dispatch loses power, operating in backup mode

911 calls are being answered but there is currently no available non-emergency number.
Brazos County Emergency Communications District
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) has lost power, according to the College Station Police Department.

911 calls are being answered by Brazos County 911, but there is currently no available non-emergency number.

