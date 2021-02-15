Local utility crews restoring power damaged by weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many across the Brazos Valley have experienced some sort of power outage as of Monday. Although many without power are experiencing rolling outages, some outages were caused by the weather.

“We’ve seen the normal damage you would see with any icing or wind event,” said David Werley BTU Executive Director.

Werley says crews have been working hard to get things back up and running.

“Often at night and still when the storm is going on, these guys are patrolling the lines in vehicles or getting out and walking on foot looking for some kind of damage to the line,” said Werley.

College Station Utilities Executive Director Timothy Crabb says another cause of loss of power is overworked systems.

“In the middle of the night, there were no additional loads on these feeders. Now people are awake and working from home. They might be running their heat a little higher, running more stuff in the house,” said Crabb “When you turn them on and off the cold load picks up on these feeders sometimes can trip the feeders so that could be a problem.”

As rolling outages continue Crabb says more challenges will come with freezing weather this week.

“Snow doesn’t really stick on things like ice does. Ice can cause problems with power lines, roads, and everything else,” said Crabb.

Local utility officials say if you are experiencing a power outage that lasts more than two hours it is not a rolling outage and companies should be contacted.

You can check out different power outage maps by clicking here.

NEW: College Station Utilities tells me if you have an outage for more than two hours- you need to contact them otherwise they do not know!



📞: (979) 764-3535 https://t.co/ND2dzm28Dr — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) February 15, 2021

BTU crews are continuing to work throughout the evening to restore power to everyone in our service area. ERCOT is still requiring rolling blackouts, as demand for electricity is still higher than supply. If you have electricity, please conserve as much as possible. — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) February 15, 2021

