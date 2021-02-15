Mother, 4-year-old son rescued after getting stuck inside Mich. car wash

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WDIV) - A Michigan mother and her young son who’s battling cancer are OK after they got stuck in a car wash due to the icy conditions.

Rebecca Hodge says she and her 4-year-old son Zachary took what she thought would be a normal trip to the Brownstown Automatic Car Wash after the boy was released from the hospital.

Zachary has been going through chemotherapy for neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer, and his mother wanted to give him a different view besides the inside of a hospital room. Plus, her car was dirty, so she wanted to get it washed.

Rebecca Hodge says after her 4-year-old son Zachary was released from the hospital, where he's being undergoing chemotherapy, she wanted to give him a different view. But the two got stuck inside the car wash. (Source: Family photos, WDIV via CNN)

“My vehicle was washed. Everything worked properly until I went to leave. When I went to leave, that was a whole different scenario,” Hodge said. “When I went to pull forward, to grip traction because there was cement there, there was a sheet of ice, so my front tires spun.”

Hodge says it was at that time a part of the car wash machine allegedly slammed into her car.

The mother called 911 from inside the car wash, and two police officers, Officers Camille Glidden and Erik Mott, arrived on scene. Within about five minutes, the car had been removed.

“We don’t often get called to rescue people from car washes. The officers were able to figure out a way to get her out of there and get her out of that bad situation,” said Chief Jeff Watson of Brownstown Police.

Hodge wanted to thank Glidden and Mott for helping her. She says she’s dealing with her insurance company to fix the damage to her car.

