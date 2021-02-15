Power outages affect tens of thousands across Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many throughout the Brazos Valley are without power Monday morning after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) instructed electric utilities throughout the state to begin instituting rolling outages to help rebalance the electric grid.

ERCOT has declared an “energy emergency alert three” in the state and said that rolling outages are necessary. Rolling outages are temporary interruptions to electric service that can last anywhere from 10-45 minutes per neighborhood and are made necessary due to an imbalance between electric load and available generation resulting from the cold weather.

Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting almost 23,000 outages Monday morning. Rotating outages will continue through the morning, but BTU said that some outages are weather related.

Rotating outages continue throughout Texas. There are also many weather related outages across BTU territory. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore power. #BTUAlerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) February 15, 2021

MidSouth Electric Co-Op, a utilities company that operates in Grimes, Madison, Montgomery and Walker counties has reported 2,039 outages Monday morning.

Navasota Valley Electric, which serves Robertson, Leon, Freestone, Limestone, Brazos, Falls, Madison, Hill, and McLennan counties has reported over 10,000 outages.

Bluebonnet Electric serves many Central Texas counties including Washington, Lee, Burleson and Milam counties. In those four counties 6,446 power outages have been reported.

ERCOT has said to expect rolling outages through Monday morning, but they could last until the severe weather ends. They are asking all consumers to conserve their energy usage.

“Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness.

Grid operator requests energy conservation for system reliability: https://t.co/SnWeJ5eihe pic.twitter.com/CtzuOxqzE1 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 14, 2021

