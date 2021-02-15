Roans Prairie, Shiro, Richards under boil water notice

ROANS PRAIRIE, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson Water Company has announced that three towns in their service area are under a boil water notice.

Roans Prairie, Shiro and Richards are under a boil water notice due to power outages from the winter weather.

During a boil water notice, any water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling boil, then boiled for two minutes to ensure that all harmful bacteria and other microbes have been destroyed.

If boiling water isn’t an option, you can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

