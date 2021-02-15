Settling in for a historically cold February night

Temperatures are headed for single-digits to sub-zero across the Brazos Valley tonight. As cold as -1° is expected in parts of Leon, Houston, and Madison Counties, 0° close by in Madison, Walker, and Trinity Counties, and just degree or two above for the rest of the area. A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for the potential of feels-like temperatures dropping as low as -10° through the night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday is generally a sunny day...but still below freezing. Highs are only slated for the low-to-mid 20s by afternoon. Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, taking us to the next winter hazard expected for the Brazos Valley...

A new WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the ENTIRE Brazos Valley Tuesday night through Sunrise Thursday. Freezing drizzle / freezing rain will become possible again Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday morning as the next winter storms swings past Texas. Temperatures will be key: there is a chance we could warm just a degree or so enough to switch that freezing rain to just rain before this shuts off Wednesday midday. New ice accumulations of 0.10″ to 0.25″ will be possible. One last round of potential, quick freezing rain -- mainly south -- through sunrise Thursday before we dry up the forecast. Lows drop to the teens Friday morning...then a much-deserved thaw happens with highs headed for the 60s by late weekend and 70 next week.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & historically / dangerously cold. Low: 2. Wind chills: -5° to -10°. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy late with a chance for freezing drizzle by evening. Wind chills: 15-20. High: 25. Wind: N becoming SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: WINTER STORM WARNING. Cloudy with freezing rain at times. Icy & hazardous conditions. Low: 24. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a likely chance for morning freezing rain / rain mix. Icy & hazardous conditions. High: 35. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

