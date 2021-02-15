Snow is done falling, but treacherous travel and dangerous cold linger

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Sunday night and Monday morning of heavy, blowing snow has added to the travel dangers and allowed temperatures to dip into the single digits across much of the Brazos Valley early Monday.

Unfortunately, though we will look for a brief warm-up today, we are set to get even colder tonight.

The Winter Storm Warning expires for our area at 6pm, but the Wind Chill Warning continues through early Tuesday, as dangerous cold reaches its peak tonight.

Dangerous cold continues into Tuesday morning (KBTX)

Widespread lows in the single digits, with the potential for a few to dip below zero, will be realized by Tuesday morning. Especially with rolling power outages still possible through Tuesday, take this cold seriously - have ways to keep warm if the power goes out tonight. In addition to the cold, while calmer than today, wind will be blowing enough to plummet wind chills as low as -10 to -15 degrees.

A significant (though likely still below freezing) warm-up comes Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next winter storm system. The biggest difference with this system - the track of the low, at the moment, looks to be farther north. This will pull more moisture (and more warmth) our way, which may briefly alleviate travel and pipes, but that also brings a higher likelihood for accumulating freezing rain from Tuesday night through very early Thursday. Temperatures look to hover around, or potentially just above freezing

