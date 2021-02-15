“The Eagle” postponing paper delivery due to wintry weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You may have noticed our friends at the Bryan / College Station Eagle haven’t had normal delivery Monday. Jobs that involve driving are having a tough time with wintry weather.

The roads in Bryan and College Station were pretty empty Monday morning after record setting cold, ice and snow. The Eagle wasn’t delivered at its usual time because it was too dangerous for drivers to get out.

”We printed the paper last night we do have an early deadline, but we printed the paper last night in hopes that we can get some delivery out here soon we did not deliver last night,” said Crystal Dupre, The Eagle Publisher. “Unfortunately it’s not like when we deliver a route we drive down one main road the carriers have a lot of roads, they have a lot of turns. You can be turning and turn into a ditch you may not be able to see the roads.”

The papers sat on pallets ready to be sent out. Another setback, they lost power while KBTX was there Monday morning. It’s pushing their printing schedule back for other projects.

“We print the Waco paper here. We print all the colleges, we print a lot of weekly and monthly papers and so heavy print days for us,” said Dupre.

Good morning, Brazos Valley! Meteorologist Mia Montgomery & Clay Falls have been monitoring snow & road conditions all morning. Still icy below the snowpack — so take it super slow if you have to get out. Other than that, stay home & stay warm! Posted by KBTX Media on Monday, February 15, 2021

Travel is not advised around the Brazos Valley if you can avoid it. Monday morning saw inches over snow covering a layer of ice on the ground. These slick and slippery conditions are dangerous when driving. Blowing snow also creates low visibility and another obstacle to face when driving.

“I understand people want their paper. Trust me, I like to hold it and read it as well. But safety is definitely a number one concern. Their vehicles are not outfitted for this... When it’s safe we’ll get the papers delivered,” said Dupre.

The Eagle recommends viewing their online addition to read Monday’s paper.

They are hopeful they can get deliveries out Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.